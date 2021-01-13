National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NESR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

NESR traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,429. National Energy Services Reunited has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $897.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $218.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the third quarter worth $132,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

