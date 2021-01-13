National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$78.19.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NA. CSFB boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

NA traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$73.67. The company had a trading volume of 870,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,958. The company has a market cap of C$24.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.96.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.1999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In other National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) news, Director Denis Girouard sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.83, for a total transaction of C$389,318.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,154,897. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total transaction of C$1,387,962.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders sold a total of 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last ninety days.

About National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

