National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS.

CM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.81.

Shares of CM stock opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a $1.096 dividend. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,998,000. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.