National Bank Financial Reaffirms Outperform Rating for NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF)

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NFYEF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NFI Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, NFI Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

NFYEF opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $25.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. It offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

