National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) in a report released on Sunday, January 10th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $6.91 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NA. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$73.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.94.

Shares of NA opened at C$73.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$38.67 and a 12-month high of C$75.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$72.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$67.96.

National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) (TSE:NA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.49 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.99 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO)’s payout ratio is 49.82%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.02, for a total value of C$3,600,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,864,547.20. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell sold 19,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.08, for a total value of C$1,387,962.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$565,319.52. Insiders have sold 74,676 shares of company stock worth $5,378,201 over the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

