National Bank Financial Boosts Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$102.00

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$93.00 to C$102.00 in a report issued on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.39% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $8.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$105.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) from C$94.50 to C$103.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.76.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$99.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.41 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.71.

Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.5400002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 18,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.29, for a total transaction of C$1,830,268.39.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

