Nasdacoin (NSD) Trading Down 36% Over Last 7 Days

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $219,779.41 and $272,378.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 53.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 23,338,933 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

