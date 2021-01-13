NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Receives $51.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSTG. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $103,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,028.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Norden sold 10,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $606,877.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,296 shares in the company, valued at $717,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,843 shares of company stock worth $1,158,521. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 637.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 87.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,631,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,024 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,977,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,194 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,076. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $75.35. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.49 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.05. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.