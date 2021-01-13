NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in December

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OPVS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. NanoFlex Power has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.
NanoFlex Power Company Profile
