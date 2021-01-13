NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) Short Interest Up 7,100.0% in December

NanoFlex Power Co. (OTCMKTS:OPVS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPVS opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. NanoFlex Power has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.16.

NanoFlex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S.

