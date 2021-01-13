NANJCOIN Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 13th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $207,171.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NANJCOIN has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00044701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00393890 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00042279 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.23 or 0.04324873 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013682 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

NANJCOIN Token Profile

NANJ is a token. It was first traded on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com

NANJCOIN Token Trading

