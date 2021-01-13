Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.53

Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.48. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 764,757 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) by 202.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 532,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,035 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Naked Brand Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, distributes, wholesales, and retails women's and men's intimate apparel, and women's swimwear. The company offers its products under the Pleasure State, Davenport, Lovable, Bendon, Fayreform, Naked, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory brands, as well as through licenced brands, including Heidi Klum and Fredericks of Hollywood.

