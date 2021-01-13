Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a decrease of 90.7% from the December 15th total of 6,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nabriva Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

NASDAQ:NBRV traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.91. 21,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,435. The firm has a market cap of $438.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a negative net margin of 1,682.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

