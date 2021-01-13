Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $431.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 134,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 633,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,166 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection; and that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections.

