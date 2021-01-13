Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.34 and last traded at $25.44. Approximately 1,869,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,350,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.18.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $295,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 52,323 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 367.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 50.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

