Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) PT Raised to $14.00

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Sidoti from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Sidoti’s price target points to a potential upside of 55.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MYO. Roth Capital raised Myomo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Myomo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Myomo stock opened at $9.03 on Monday. Myomo has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $40.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.68.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.07% of Myomo at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

