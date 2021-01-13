Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Sells 707 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,035 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.3% of Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,874 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

VZ traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.06. 836,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,084,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.