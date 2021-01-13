Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Buys 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,648.85.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,121.61. 149,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,154.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

