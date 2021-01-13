Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Up 130.0% in December

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 130.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MURGY stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.12. 20,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,505. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MURGY. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

