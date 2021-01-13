Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) announced a dividend on Monday, January 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 5th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th.

Movado Group has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

NYSE MOV opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Movado Group has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $486.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.22. Movado Group had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 26.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Movado Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands; and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT owned brands, as well as under the Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, SCUDERIA FERRARI, Rebecca Minkoff, and Uri Minkoff licensed brands.

