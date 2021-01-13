Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000.

SCHC traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.40. 335,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,958. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.34 and a 1 year high of $38.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

