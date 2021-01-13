Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Takes $3.87 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.20.

