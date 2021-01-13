Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 1,183 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 575 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $859,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 12,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,746.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,356,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,221. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,847.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,770.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,611.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up previously from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

