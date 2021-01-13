Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.5% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.55 and a fifty-two week high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

