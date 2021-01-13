Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DSI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after buying an additional 108,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after buying an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,881,000 after buying an additional 123,951 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,707,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

