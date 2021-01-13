Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Purchases New Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. 3,489,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

