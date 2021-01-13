Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% during the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 37,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,274,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $183.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

