Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FMHI. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,354.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after buying an additional 10,264 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 58.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 15,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.62. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th.

