Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $252,000 Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,992,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,924,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,811 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,026,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,251 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,678,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,484,000 after purchasing an additional 179,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,465,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,921,000 after purchasing an additional 274,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.13.

Shares of LLY opened at $178.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.42.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

