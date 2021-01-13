Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.33.

BIO opened at $610.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $574.17 and its 200-day moving average is $539.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.