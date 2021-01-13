Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Invests $3.28 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Parkside Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 16,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

BND traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 5,976,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.98. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

