Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,911 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.41. 849,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,997,873. The stock has a market cap of $716.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.83 and its 200-day moving average is $264.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

