Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc cut its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after buying an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 6,196.5% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $77,103,000 after purchasing an additional 328,849 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Autodesk by 8.7% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,126,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $491,237,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 744.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,053 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,746,000 after purchasing an additional 151,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,446,264 shares of the software company’s stock worth $334,101,000 after purchasing an additional 128,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.04.

Shares of ADSK traded down $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,293. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $320.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.77. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.03, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

