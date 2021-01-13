Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Buys New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,426 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.68. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

