Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 93,659 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,603,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,389,845 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,881,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,537,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,332,000 after buying an additional 5,519,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,074,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $900,835,000 after buying an additional 3,489,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 618.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,987,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 1,711,091 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of IAU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. 26,250,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,089,791. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

