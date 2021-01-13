Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 9,279 Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 281.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $809,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,711,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,584. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $58.28. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $66.67.

