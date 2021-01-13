Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Sells 37,652 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,652 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 109.6% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 57,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 286.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.69. 3,489,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.88. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.