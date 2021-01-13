MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

MOR traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.25. 47,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). MorphoSys had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 36,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

