Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 34960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.53.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The stock has a market cap of C$607,370.13 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.20.

In other news, Director David King sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.50, for a total transaction of C$35,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,783,830. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $141,267.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

