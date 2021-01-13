Morgan Stanley Sells 122,419 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) by 64.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $162.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

