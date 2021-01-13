Morgan Stanley Purchases 4,075 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Olympic Steel by 300.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the third quarter worth $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 42.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 37,010 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 million, a PE ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZEUS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

