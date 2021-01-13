Morgan Stanley (MS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Morgan Stanley to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MS opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.40 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

