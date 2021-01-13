Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 87,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $980.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

