Morgan Stanley Lowers Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,806 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitex International in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 18.4% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 180,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 219,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 14,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Manitex International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 777,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $100.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.16.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Manitex International had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Manitex International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.