Morgan Stanley Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 354,395 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Quilter Plc grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 83.9% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $10.77.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Santander cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.23.

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

