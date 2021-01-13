Morgan Stanley Has $1.71 Million Position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH) by 337.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 255.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $210,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 7.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at $284,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bally's alerts:

TRWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bally’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TRWH opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Bally’s Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.89.

Bally’s (NYSE:TRWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bally’s

Bally’s Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and operation of casino hotels. It operates through the following segments: Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, and Mile High USA. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bally’s Co. (NYSE:TRWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.