Morgan Stanley Has $1.68 Million Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 141,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFO. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $471,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:PFO opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $14.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.