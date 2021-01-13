Morgan Stanley Has $1.62 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 300.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Olympic Steel during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 2,196.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 42.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $174.32 million, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 1.56.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

