Morgan Stanley Buys 13,360 Shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,360 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NRO opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0312 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

About Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

