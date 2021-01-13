Morgan Stanley Boosts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $126.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ALL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Allstate from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Get The Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $109.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.63. The Allstate has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Allstate by 1,463.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.