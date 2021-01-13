Morgan Stanley Boosts LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $138.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $120.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.71. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.96.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,221. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,295,000 after acquiring an additional 73,064 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,503,000. Engle Capital Management L.P. grew its position in LPL Financial by 34.0% in the third quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

